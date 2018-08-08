Tanzania: Kagere, Chama Set to Light Up Simba Day

THOUSANDS of Simba supporters and football fans in the country are expected to flock at the National Stadium today, to witness the eagerly awaited Simba Day festival.

A high profile friendly match between Simba and Ghana's Asante Kotoko will mark the end of the annual Simba Day week celebration, which will be graced by Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa. Newly signed players including Ugandan born, Rwandese striker, Meddie Kagere, Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa and Zambian midfielder, Cletous Chama are widely expected to steal a show at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Belgian Patrick Aussems will also be paraded for the first time since taking over as Simba Head Coach, replacing French tactician, Pierre Lechantre, who served the team for just six months, guiding them to their 19th Mainland Premier League title.

Simba jetted back in Dar es Salaam on Monday morning from Istanbul, Turkey, ready for their clash against Ghanaian giants and twice CAF Champions League winners.

The Msimbazi Reds pitched a two weeks pre-season camp in Turkey in preparations for the Mainland Premier League 2018/19 season, which kicks off on August 22nd this year.

The giants are also shaping up for the CAF Champions League campaign. It will be Simba's first game in front of their supporters since the end of the 2017/18 season, which they won the title after five years' draught.

The annual event is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters and this will be the ninth year in a row the Reds stage the bonanza, which precedes the start of the Mainland Premier League season.

As usual, the club will use the day to introduce their entire squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding current and former players.

Others newly signed players expected to be paraded today include returning goalkeeper Deogratius Munishi, Adam Salamba, Marcel Kaheza and Mohammed Rashid.

Simba's Media and Communication Officer, Haji Manara, called on football fans from across the country to turn up in huge numbers at the venue to witness what he termed as memorable day and moment. Asante Kotoko landed in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning, for the friendly match against Simba.

The Porcupine Warriors contingent comprises 18 players and will now use the golden opportunity to test their strength of the squad against the Tanzanian giants. The squad includes Goalkeepers: Felix Annan and Kwame Osei.

Defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Samuel Appiah Kubi, Wahab Adams, Nafiu Awudu, Emmanuel Owusu and Agyemang Badu Midfielders: Akwasi Nti, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Micheal Yeboah. Strikers: Osman Ibrahim, Sougne Yacouba, Obed Owusu and Frederick Boateng. Before that match, the curtain raiser will see Simba youth squad side and Simba Queens playing with different opponents.

During the Simba Day week which started on August 2nd, the club replicas officially went on sale. The club's officials, members and supporters were engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (SCR) and this year, they donated blood to the National Blood Bank as well as cleaning environments among other activities.

Apart from that, the club also unveiled the home and away kits, which will be used in the new league season as well the CAF Champions League.

The celebrations will be coloured by the entertainment from African Stars band Twanga Pepeta and bongofleva artists Mwasiti, Msaga Sumu and Tundaman.