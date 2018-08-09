8 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Biti Arrested While Trying to Seek Zambian Asylum

Photo: New Zimbabwe
MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti.

MDC Alliance co-principal Tendai Biti has been arrested as government intensifies its crackdown on opposition leaders and their supporters linked to the post-electoral violence that rocked Harare CBD on Wednesday last week.

Biti was arrested this Wednesday at the Zimbabwe-Zambia border as he tried to seek asylum in neighbouring Zambia.

His lawyer told the media that the former finance minister and Harare East MP-elect was taken into custody when he had presented himself to Zambian immigration authorities to seek asylum.

Discussion on the fate of the firebrand lawyer are still going on between authorities of the two neighbours, according to his lawyer.

More to follow...

