Zimbabwe: Biti Released, Now Safe on Zambian Territory

MDC Alliance co-principal, Tendai Biti, arrested Wednesday while trying cross into neighbouring Zambia to seek asylum, has been released and is reportedly on his way to Lusaka to formalise the process.

Reports said Wednesday that the former finance minister was arrested and handed to Zimbabwean authorities at the Zimbabwe-Zambia border in Chirundu.

But MDC Alliance authorities have confirmed the Harare East MP elect was now safe as he had been arrested in Zambian territory where Zimbabwean authorities have no jurisdiction.

Biti and a few other MDC Alliance leaders are being sought for allegedly inciting post-electoral violence which saw wild protests in Harare's CBD Wednesday last week leading to army deployments which saw six gunned down.

More to follow...