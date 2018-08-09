Zimbabwe: Biti's Brother Up for Car Theft, Claims Police Torture

MDC Alliance co-principal Tendai Biti's brother, Stephen Tirivangani Biti was Wednesday dragged to court after he was allegedly caught driving a stolen car.

Tirivangani appeared before Harare magistrate Milton Serima being charged with contravening the Customs and Exercise Act, alternatively, smuggling.

He was released on $50 bail before he was remanded to September 4 for trial commencement.

When he appeared in court, Biti complained he was terrorised by the police before he was even advised of is offence.

His lawyer Gift Mtisi said he was attacked with an iron bar by police.

"My client was subject to serious beating while being held at the police. As defence, we feel that it was serious breach of his constitutionally enshrined rights and the matter ought to be investigated,' said the lawyer.

Serima gave an order for the State to investigate the complainant.

According to State papers, on August 6, at Mazowe Service Station, Biti was stopped by some police operatives on suspicions he was driving a stolen vehicle, a VW Golf 4.

The court heard that police checked the vehicle's status using registration numbers AEI 2066 and it reflected a vehicle with totally different particulars, a Toyota Conquest registered in Chali Marowa's name.

Upon further questioning, he failed to give a satisfactory answer, leading to his arrest.

The matter has been postponed to September 4.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.