Zimbabwe: Veteran Educationist Pesanai Dies

Bindura University of Science Education's quality assurance director, Mr Benia Fananidzo Pesanai has died.

He was 74.

Mr Pesanai collapsed over the weekend.

In a statement, the university said Mr Pesanai collapsed immediately after delivering a speech at his young brother's funeral.

Mr Pesanai -- who was born on September 15, 1944 -- will be buried today at Madzivadondo Village in Chivi.

"He had an illustrious career. He worked as an assistant lecturer at the University College of Rhodesia in 1968.

"From 1974 to 1986 he worked at several teachers' colleges including Mutare, Mkoba, Gweru, Morgan ZINTEC and the United College of Education, holding several posts including lecturer, senior lecturer, vice principal and principal respectively.

"He was then sent to Cuba by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in 1986 where he worked at Filial Pedagogica Universitaria Island of Youth as a lecturer.

"During the same year, Mr Pesanai was promoted to the post of Chief Education Officer coordinating the Zimbabwe-Cuba Teacher Education Programme in Cuba."

Mr Pesanai moved back to Zimbabwe in 1994 and joined the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education as a deputy director.

He rose through the ranks to the post of director and later research officer. He left the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in 2011 and joined the University of Zimbabwe as a lecturer in the Department of Teacher Education.

On May 1, 2016, Mr Pesanai joined Bindura University as a director of quality assurance, a post he held up to the time of his death.

Mr Pesanai held several academic and professional qualifications including MA in Distance Education (Indira Gandi National Open University), MEd (University of Zimbabwe), Postgrad Diploma in Distance Education (Indira Gandi National Open University); BEd (University of South Africa); Grad CE (University of Rhodesia) and BA (Hons) (London).

Mourners are gathered at Number Six, Cromlet Road in Arcturus.

He is survived by his wife, four children and several grandchildren.