Zimbabwe: Russia, China Hail ED Election Victory

Congratulatory messages from across the world continue to pour in for President-elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF following his victory in the July 30 harmonised elections, with China and Russia -- members of the BRICS and influential global players -- being the latest to send their good wishes.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Harare wished the revolutionary party success in its quest to transform Zimbabwe's economy into a middle-income by 2030 in line with President Mnangagwa's vision.

"Delighted to learn of the impressive victory of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the 2018 harmonised elections, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) would like to extend to you, and through you, to the entire membership of Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe, our warm congratulations," said China.

"By adhering to its long standing commitment to a people-centred approach, Zanu-PF has led the people of Zimbabwe in surmounting all kinds of difficulties and in accomplishing national liberation, political stability and economic development of Zimbabwe.

"The election results serve as convincing proof that Zanu-PF has always been a strong party enjoying extensive support of Zimbabweans.

"We wish to reiterate that the Communist Party of China values its profound, traditional friendship with Zanu-PF and stands ready to further deepen our friendly cooperation and to guide China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic partnership towards one new height after another, thus contributing to the building of an even closer community with a shared future for China and Africa.

"We sincerely wish Zanu-PF every success on your journey of leading and transforming Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030. May the Republic of Zimbabwe enjoy prosperity, and her people happiness."

In a statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the re-election to the Presidency of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"I am confident that traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Zimbabwe will continue to develop for the benefit of the peoples of our nations in the process strengthening stability and security on the African continent. I wish you good health and every success in your important position of the Head of State."

President Mnangagwa won the elections with 50,8 percent of the votes cast, beating his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance who got 44,3 percent.

President Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF also amassed 145 seats out the 210 contested seats to secure a comfortable two thirds majority in Parliament.

The President-elect has since received congratulatory messages from several leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi.

On Monday, diplomats representing several African regions and the entire developing world visited President Mnangagwa at State House to congratulate him on his convincing victory.