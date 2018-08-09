8 August 2018

Kenya: Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero Arrested, to Face Graft Charges

Photo: Kennedy Kimanthi/Daily Nation
Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero (left) at Integrity Centre on August 8, 2018 after he was arrested following claims of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Evans Odhiambo Kidero has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over graft allegations.

EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro told Capital FM News that the former governor was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to Integrity Centre for court processing.

He revealed that Kidero would be charged Thursday alongside seven others, including Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa who served as County Secretary and Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba who controlled finances at the county.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says there is overwhelming evidence linking Kidero and the seven others to mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

"The DPP has independently reviewed the file and material submitted to me and is satisfied that the persons named are criminally culpable jointly and severally," the DPP, in a message posted on Twitter said.

Others include Maurice Ochieng Okere who was the acting Head of County Treasury, Gregory Mwakanongo who served as CEC Member- Finance & Economic Planning, Stephen Ogaga Osiro- Former H/O County Treasury and Luke Mugo Gatimu - Acting Chief Officer Finance.

Others are John Githua Njogu -Lodwar Wholesalers/Ngurumani Traders Ltd, Grace Njeri Githua- Lodwar wholesalers /Ngurumani Traders Ltd, Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.

"The Commission forwarded the investigations file and documentary exhibits vide a letter dated July 13, 2018, together with a report under section 35 of the Anti-corruption & Economic Crimes Act (ACECA)," the DPP said.

