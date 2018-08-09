Kenya: Former Nairobi Governor Kidero Arrested Over Graft Claims

Photo: Kennedy Kimanthi/Daily Nation

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero (left) at Integrity Centre on August 8, 2018 after he was arrested following claims of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has been arrested following claims of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Wednesday afternoon arrested Dr Kidero and seven other suspects and said that they would be arraigned in an anti-corruption court.

EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo said the commission has been conducting investigations into allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, conflict of interest and failure to protect public property by senior government officials including Dr Kidero