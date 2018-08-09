Kenya: Ex-Governor Kidero to Appear in Court Tomorrow

Photo: Kennedy Kimanthi/Daily Nation

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero (left) at Integrity Centre on August 8, 2018 after he was arrested following claims of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero will be arraigned tomorrow morning to answer abuse of office and money laundering charges.

Dr Kidero and eight other individuals were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers today evening, and grilled at Integrity Centre.

Dr Kidero will also be charged with bribery, conflict of interest and failure to protect public funds.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said there is sufficient evidence to charge them.

The other suspects are Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa, Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, Gregory Mwanakongo, Stephen Ogago, Luke Mugo Gatimu, Maurice Ochieng Okere, John Githua Njogu, Grace Njeri, companies Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.

His lawyer Tom Ojienda said: "We do not want to speculate on any charges against my client just yet. We will however know everything tomorrow morning at the court."

Kidero arrested over graft claims

Mr Ojienda was accompanied by Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.