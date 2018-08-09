A mortuary attendant charged with sodomising 18 school boys has told a Nakuru court that his neighbours misunderstood his relationship with the boys and accused him of the offence leading to his arrest.

Mr Thomas Musabire Kidemi, who is facing 30 counts of crime relating to sexual offences against minors, defended himself against the charges saying that his new neighbour did not understand his friendly relationship with young boys in the area.

He told the court that he stayed in a single room at the Nakuru Railways estate with three boys who always invited their friends to the place.

FREE RIDE

Appearing before resident magistrate Eunice Kelly, Mr Musabire told the court that he stayed with young boys who had undergone circumcision at his late mother's circumcision clinic that was located in the area.

"It is a new neighbour who did not know me. I always treated my boys equally with their friends. I am a parent and cannot do such heinous things to young children," said Mr Musabire.

Police investigate man accused of sodomy - VIDEO

Man to face 30 counts of sodomy

The 45-year-old man casual labourer, who also claimed to be a boda boda rider, told the court that he used to give the boys a free ride to school on his bike and often bought them guavas as a show of love to them.

MENTALLY DISTURBED

Neighbours, however, claimed that he was a mortuary attendant at the Nakuru County morgue.

Mr Musabire was first arraigned in court on May 19, last year where he was charged with 30 counts of sexual offences relating to children on unknown dates in March last year.

He is accused of, in unknown dates in March at his house, promoting child prostitution by showing school children pornographic films with intentions to sexually arouse them. According to the prosecution, Mr Musabire encouraged the young boys aged between 12 and 15 to engage in sexual intercourse with a mentally disturbed woman before he sodomised them.