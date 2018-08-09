The organisers of an event aimed at raising funds to oppose gender-based violence confirmed on Thursday that they had removed former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana as one of their panellists.

One of the organisers of Shevolution, Buhle Tonise, told News24 that the decision was made on Tuesday evening.

"The reason was based on the outcry and having consulted and gotten advice, yes the idea behind it might be understood, but the manner in which we are trying to implement it is quite too soon. Especially with Mduduzi Manana, because he has recently been convicted," Tonise said.

This, after a poster advertising the event, hosted by Shevolution Africa, sparked outrage on social media.

The poster, which had the tagline "Legends united against gender-based violence", carried Manana's face prominently.

She said the organisers removed "any offender" from the panel.

"Instead, we have someone who was with the juvenile correctional services."

Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2017.

Video footage emerged of Manana assaulting a woman at Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg, on August 6, 2017, which went viral on social media and sparked demands for his arrest.

He admitted during court proceedings that he also assaulted two others, saying the women had called him "isitabane", a term used to derogatively refer to gay people.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court ordered Manana to pay a R100 000 fine, or face 12 months in jail for the Cubana incident.

He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service, complete a rehabilitation programme and pay the victims a total of R26 680.46.

Source: News24