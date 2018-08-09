Zimbabwe: Son (20) Gunned Down By Robbers While Trying to Protect Mum

A 20-year-old man died instantly when he jumped to provide cover for his mother who had a gun pointed at her by robbers during a recent heist at the family's Umwinsdale home in Harare.

Mazvita David Tapambgwa was shot on the left arm and lower abdomen and died shortly afterwards due to excessive bleeding.

The incident occurred on July 22 at around 7 pm.

Five suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are Tendai Blessing Tauro (34) together with four accomplices to the offence.

Tauro appeared before Harare magistrate Milton Serima on Wednesday facing murder charges. He was not asked to plead and was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court pending his trial.

He will be back in court on August 21.

Court heard that on the day in question, Tauro and his accomplices armed themselves with pistols and proceeded to house number 3A4 Highglen Road Umwinsdale in Harare.

Faces covered with balaclavas, they scaled over the precast wall before confronting the now deceased and his parents who were having dinner by the veranda.

It was further alleged that Tauro and his gang ordered the family to lie facing down before one of the accused persons cocked his pistol at close range intending to shoot Tapambgwa's mother.

In an attempt to save his mother, the deceased jumped in front of her to cover her from harm but was instead hit on the left arm and lower abdomen.

Tauro remained behind guarding Tapambgwa's bleeding body and the mother while his accomplices dragged the father, Joshua into the house demanding to be shown where cash and valuables were being kept.

The gang allegedly stole some cash, two laptops and various other gadgets before leaving Tapambgwa in a pool of blood.

His parents rushed him to Borrowdale Trauma Centre soon after the robbers had left and he was confirmed dead on arrival.

On July 27, detectives were informed through tip-offs Tauro had given some vendors part of the stolen property to sell on his behalf.

Two IPhones, a Samsung Galaxy Tab and IPad which were registered in Tapambgwa's accounts were recovered.

On August 6, Tauro was arrested in Madziwa where he had gone into hiding and upon being interviewed, he implicated all his accomplices.