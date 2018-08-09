Tanzania: Mwenge Triumph to End Winless Run

Zanzibar — MWENGE FC eventually blew the two-match winless with a 3-2 victory over Opec in the Best Eight League match held here on Monday at Amaan Stadium.

The win brought a relief to Mwenge fans who twice witnessed their team losing to JKU and Mafunzo in their two previous matches. They lost 1-0 to JKU and later by the similar margin to Mafunzo in their second game.

The victory has heightened Mwenge to the fourth position with seven points in the league piloted by Zimamoto who have reaped 10 points.

Mwenge looked superior to their opponents as they were leading 2-0 until the end of the first half. The second half saw Opec coming back strongly and managed to level matters half a way, but Mwenge added the third goal and the winner.

Ali Salum scored the opener for Mwenge in the 18th minute and Mustange Muso added the second six minutes later. Rajab Jongo scored the third in the 46th minute.

Ali Zubeir scored the second goal for Opec in the 65th minute a few minutes Mwenge defenders had the ball kicked in their own net in efforts to clear the danger.

At Gombani stadium in Pemba, Zimamoto suffered a 1-0 loss to KVZ in a thrilling encounter.

Suleiman Hassan Kede scored the winner in the early minutes. Behind Zimamoto who commanding the race with 10 points are KVZ who have carved 9 points. JKU are third with 8 points.