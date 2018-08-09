Dar es Salaam — Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Hamisi Kigwangalla celebrated his 43rd birthday from a hospital bed at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), after he was involved in a road accident at Magugu Village in Manyara Region on Saturday morning.

He wrote on Twitter, "Today, I am celebrating my 43 birthday glory be to the Almighty God because I am still alive. I am grateful to him and all others, who wished me well. Let's continue to believe in God because only through him we will flourish."

Dr Kigwangalla was referred to MNH from Selian Lutheran Hospital in Arusha. Upon arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport aboard a chartered plane, Dr Kigwangalla was received by President John Magufuli alongside a number of top government officials.

On Tuesday July 07, Moi's executive director Respcious Boniface told The Citizen that Dr Kigwangalla would now be taken to the orthopedic facility.

"I visited him today (yesterday)... he sustained injuries in the chest, arms, legs but he is improving. After receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital, he will be shifted to our facility [MoI] for further treatment," said Dr Boniface.

The minister survived in the accident that killed ministry's information officer, Hamza Temba.

Two other persons aboard the car sustained injuries, as two came out without injuries. They were heading to Dodoma after the minister had officiated a meeting in Arusha.