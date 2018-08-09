Tanzania: e-Payments to Government Agencies Made Easier

Payment to government agencies and institutions through Vodacom's M-Pesa has been made easier after the mobile network operator integrated QR code into the government e-Payment Gateway (GePG).

The integration means Vodacom customers will now be able to pay over 150 government agencies and institutions by simply scanning QR codes via the M-Pesa app making payments much faster and seamless.

The Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG) is a system through which customers can pay for public services via cards, internet banking and mobile money.

Vodacom's M-Pesa controls 43 per cent of mobile money market with over 8.2 million customers as at the end of March this year, according to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) statistics.

Speaking during the launch, Vodacom Tanzania head of M-Commerce product development and marketing Polycarp Ndekana said Vodacom is committed to delivering innovative digital solutions to Tanzania and the QR (Quick Response) system improves the security and convenience of making payments at no extra cost by allowing a user to scan the code and confirm the transaction through the M-PESA app.

Majority of Tanzanians use mobile money to make payments to government institutions for services such as LUKU, water bills, as well as traffic fines and other payments to local government.

Now M-Pesa users have the advantage of this convenient payment method through Vodacom M-Pesa App. The integration of the QR codes into the Government e-Payment Gateway will enhance the overall customer experience with the leading network operator when it comes to making payments.

Previously, customers paying to government agencies using a USSD codes had to note down details of their payments beforehand but with QR codes, all information is automatically loaded into the system upon scanning the QR code.

"As pioneers in the mobile money space, Vodacom continues to raise the bar in driving innovation in Tanzania through this secure and user-friendly payment system thus we welcome this integration because it goes a long way to making payments to government agencies seamless and easy, customers no longer have to worry about queues and receipts getting lost," said Bernard Mabagala, Senior ICT officer from the Ministry of Finance and Planning.