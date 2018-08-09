8 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chadema Accuses CCM of Conspiring to Kidnap Agents

By Daniel Mjema

Moshi — The opposition party Chadema has accused the ruling CCM of plotting to kidnap its Mawenzi Ward agents in Moshi Municipality this Sunday when the councillorship rerun is expected to be held.

However, CCM, through its Kilimanjaro Regional Secretary, Jonathan Mabhia, has vehemently refuted the claim, saying it was mere propaganda that could not be accepted by a civilized society.

"We have never had planned anything bad nor shall we never plan to kidnap people. Voters are to decide for themselves and the opposition should psychologically get prepared themselves to be defeated and stop looking for excuses," said Mabhia.

Addressing a campaign rally on Tuesday in the evening, the manager (Chadema) for the Mawenzi ward councillorship rerun, Frank Kagoma, said they had been tipped off about the kidnapping of their agents hence the warning.

Campaigning for Afrikana Mlay as their aspirant, Kagoma said in the event that one of their agents was kidnapped so that he would fail to witness the vote counting exercise, then the CCM-led-government should not blame them.

The Chadema Secretary in Kilimanjaro Region, Basil Lema, claimed that his party had been informed of the conspiracy including plans of causing chaos, saying, however, that they were well prepared to counter them.

Speaking during the rally, Special Seats MP (Chadema) Grace Kiwelu said they had deployed serious and honest agents that could not be bought and victory was theirs.

