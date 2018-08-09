8 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tarime Town Council Inaugurates 'Vast Water Project'also

By Mugini Jacob

Tarime — Tarime Town Council has launched a water project that seeks to enable thousands of people and several public institutions to have access to clean and safe water.

Presiding over its inauguration at Magena area in Mara Region recently as the Guest of Honour, Tarime District Commissioner (DC), Mr Glorious Luoga said: "Besides this project the government has given us 500m/- to drill 23 boreholes in Tarime Town Council.

During the occasion, he urged residents of the Magena Village to safeguard the water infrastructure so that it becomes sustainable for the present and the coming generations.

"Water is an important service and we must make this project sustainable," Mr Luoga further stressed to the villagers.

On his side Tarime Town Council Director, Mr Elias Ntiruhungwa said the Magena water project will also benefit the area Dispensary and Primary School.

He said drilling of 23 boreholes is expected to end water woes in the area which has existed for several years, adding: "There is 500m/- for the boreholes to improve water service in Tarime Town Council and the work will begin any time from now."

Presiding over, Nkende Ward Councillor, Mr Daniel Komote (CCM) contributed 1m/- to support installation of the project's water pipes during implementations.

"As a Councillor I have contributed 1m/- and the contribution from my citizens is 500,000/-. We are happy that this project is completed, and it is a big relieve to our people, School and the Dispensary.

Before that they used to walk several kilometres away to look for water," Mr Komote said.

In a related development, water problem is one of the issues that Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa wanted to be addressed in Mara Region when he made a long week working visit in the area several months ago.

During the tour, he directed experts to see the possibility of using technology to draw water from Lake Victoria to solve the problem.

