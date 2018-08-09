Amuru — The spokesman of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in Amuru District has died.

Geoffrey Komakech, who also served as the party's mobilisation secretary died at about 4:30 am on Wednesday while being rushed from Victory Medical Centre to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, in Gulu town.

Amuru District chairman, Mr Michael Lakony confirmed the death of Komakech.

He said the deceased had booked a yet to be identified guest house in Gulu Municipality prior to his death.

"We got reports that the deceased travelled from Pabbo Trading Centre in Amuru District on Tuesday at about 10pm. He slept in a lodge but in the wee hours of the morning, he reportedly fell sick and was rushed to Victory Medical centre," Mr Lakony said.

Mr Lakony said they are yet to establish the cause of death and the people who took him to the two health facilities.

"We suspect foul play and we have reported the matter to police," Mr Lakony said.

Mr Anthony Akol, the Kilak North county Member of Parliament who employed Komakech as a political assistant, described the death as unfortunate.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police spokesperson said he was yet to be briefed about the death of the politician.

The body is still at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.