Uganda: 'Miracle-Performing' Female Pastor Killed in Refugee Settlement

A Female pastor with Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG), Margaret Bunia, 45, has been killed on allegations of 'misleading' Christians in her sermons.

The incident happened at Pagirinya settlement in Adjumani District where she had gone to preach.

Mr Bob Kagarura, the North West Nile Regional Police Commander confirmed the incident saying, "It is true the incident took place last night (Tuesday) when the Pastor had gone to preach. And because of the miracles she was making, they (the mob) descended on her and killed her saying the signs she was revealing were in form of witchcraft."

Bunia was a resident of Panyanga Paubu Village in Laropi Sub-county in Moyo District where she also served as the councillor representing persons living with disability in Laropi Sub County.

When asked whether the refugees are responsible for the pastor's death, Mr Kagarura said they would not point figures but the culprits would be revealed when investigations are complete.

No arrests have been made so far but investigators are collaborating with other stakeholders in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr Constant Adrari, the Chairperson Moyo District Disability Persons Union (MODDIPU) said the deceased has been one of the active councillors in the district and worked for at least two terms.

"It is unfortunate to hear she died in the hands of heartless people. As human beings it is bad to kill people in such manner and we demand police to ensure justice is seen done in this case," Mr Adrari said.

Mr Williams Anyama, the LC5 Chairman said: "Plans are underway to see her body is returned home. The police should do their best to see justice prevails. The deceased was a hardworking lady for both her family and the community. Why should the community act on suspicion that her preaching was misleading them? These act of killings should stop."