8 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bachelor MP Finally Sets Wedding Date

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno will say I do next Saturday.

This the 45- year-old MP, has invited family and friend to his wedding which will be held on August 18 at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School with a reception to be followed at the same venue.

In 2016, after insisting that marriage was important but it was not a priority, compared to serving his people, Ng'eno finally proposed to a city-based lawyer.

Back then, he did not reveal her identity, only hinting that she was from a "well known family in Narok County".

When prodded to reveal her identity, the legislator politely declined, "It is true that I am engaged to a girl whom I am set to marry soon."

HIGH COURT

In February this year, he introduced his fiancée in public after the High Court in Narok upheld his victory as he acknowledged his fiancée as one of those people who had been instrumental in his win.

In a move that surprised his supporters, he introduced city-based lawyer, Nayianoi Ntutu as the devoted woman who stood by his side all along.

Months later, the two had a traditional wedding after staving off pressure from elders for years.

And next Saturday, he will walk down the aisle and had only one request to the invited guests, "Bring enveloped gifts."

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.