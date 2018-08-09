Kenya: Bachelor MP Finally Sets Wedding Date

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno will say I do next Saturday.

This the 45- year-old MP, has invited family and friend to his wedding which will be held on August 18 at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School with a reception to be followed at the same venue.

In 2016, after insisting that marriage was important but it was not a priority, compared to serving his people, Ng'eno finally proposed to a city-based lawyer.

Back then, he did not reveal her identity, only hinting that she was from a "well known family in Narok County".

When prodded to reveal her identity, the legislator politely declined, "It is true that I am engaged to a girl whom I am set to marry soon."

HIGH COURT

In February this year, he introduced his fiancée in public after the High Court in Narok upheld his victory as he acknowledged his fiancée as one of those people who had been instrumental in his win.

In a move that surprised his supporters, he introduced city-based lawyer, Nayianoi Ntutu as the devoted woman who stood by his side all along.

Months later, the two had a traditional wedding after staving off pressure from elders for years.

And next Saturday, he will walk down the aisle and had only one request to the invited guests, "Bring enveloped gifts."