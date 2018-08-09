Kenya: EACC Arrests Ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero Over Graft Claims

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested.

Dr Kidero was arrested Wednesday over "alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of Public funds", according to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

By press time, Dr Kidero was being taken to the EACC.

EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo said the commission has been conducting investigations into allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, conflict of interest and failure to protect public property by senior govt officials including Mr Kidero.

Below are more tweets by DPP's office:

1. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission @EACCKenya received information concerning alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of Public funds.#AntiCorruption_ODPP

2. Following the reports, EACC embarked on investigations which unearthed a series of offences against the following persons:

a)Evans Odhiambo Kidero- Former Governor NCC

b)Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa- Former County Secretary NCC@EACCKenya #AntiCorruption_ODPP

c)Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba- Former CFO-NCC

d)Stephen Ogaga Osiro- Former H/o County Treasury

e)Luke Mugo Gatimu- Ag Chief Officer Finance

f)Maurice Ochieng Okere- Ag Head of County Treasury

g)Gregory Mwakanongo- CEC Member- Finance & Economic Planning #AntiCorruption_ODPP

h)John Githua Njogu -Lodwar Wholesalers/Ngurumani Traders Ltd

i)Grace Njeri Githua- Lodwar wholesalers /Ngurumani Traders Ltd

j)Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd

k)Ngurumani Traders Ltd #AntiCorruption_ODPP

5. The Commission forwarded the investigations file and documentary exhibits vide a letter dated July 13, 2018 together with a report under section 35 of the Anti-corruption & Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).#AntiCorruption_ODPP

7. The DPP has accordingly directed the Commission to proceed and have the named persons immediately arrested and arraigned in court to answer to various charges of corruption and related economic crimes. #AntiCorruption_ODPP

