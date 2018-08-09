9 August 2018

South Africa: Statement Issued On Behalf of the Mkhize & Kheswa families, on the Passing of Their Son, Brother and Father, Linda "ProKid" Mkhize (37)

The legendary SA hip-hop Artist, affectionately known as ProKid of Hip Hop, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. He suffered a severe seizure attack, whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist, they did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20h38.

He is survived by his beloved mother Fikile Mkhize and his father Zwelakhe Kheswa, his wife Ayanda, his three year old daughter Nonkanyezi, his brothers and his extended family.

ProKid 's family requests that the media respect their privacy during this tragic period of time. Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered.

