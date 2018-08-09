Liberia: Gruesome Murder in Paynesville

A man believed to be in his late 30s was reportedly found dead on Tuesday, 7 August near Parker Paint communication in the commercial district of Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Eyewitnesses narrate to this paper at the scene that the unidentified deceased and his attackers bitterly fought in the middle of a block factory in the area.

They also disclose that it was difficult to establish whether the victim was a criminal or law-abiding citizen.

However, other eye witnesses say he might have gone to steal when he was engaged by some unidentified individuals under the cover of darkness. The right side of the victim's throat and several other parts of his body were severely chopped with a shape object during the time of his murder.

Eyewitnesses also explained the unidentified attackers chopped off the victim's right hand in the struggle to overpower him. The deceased was never identified at the crime scene by any of the bystanders that had converged to take a look at the corpse, neither could they identify which community he came from or belonged to.

While on the crime scene, forensic team from the Liberia National Police (LNP) arrived and examined the body after which it was covered with pieces of zinc and left there.

Some senior forensic personnel contacted for comment on the matter declined to speak to the press, but promised the Police will release findings on the incident.

Meanwhile, Madam Bendu Kafia, a local trader at the Paynesville Redlight General Market notes that the victim used to sell cold water in the area, adding that she later stops seeing him for a protracted time until his remains were discovered Tuesday.

There have been many instances of mob violence, leading to death in several communities here without any arrest by the Police. Victims are mobbed to death on mere suspicions.