9 August 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gruesome Murder in Paynesville

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye--Editing By Jonathan Browne

A man believed to be in his late 30s was reportedly found dead on Tuesday, 7 August near Parker Paint communication in the commercial district of Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Eyewitnesses narrate to this paper at the scene that the unidentified deceased and his attackers bitterly fought in the middle of a block factory in the area.

They also disclose that it was difficult to establish whether the victim was a criminal or law-abiding citizen.

However, other eye witnesses say he might have gone to steal when he was engaged by some unidentified individuals under the cover of darkness. The right side of the victim's throat and several other parts of his body were severely chopped with a shape object during the time of his murder.

Eyewitnesses also explained the unidentified attackers chopped off the victim's right hand in the struggle to overpower him. The deceased was never identified at the crime scene by any of the bystanders that had converged to take a look at the corpse, neither could they identify which community he came from or belonged to.

While on the crime scene, forensic team from the Liberia National Police (LNP) arrived and examined the body after which it was covered with pieces of zinc and left there.

Some senior forensic personnel contacted for comment on the matter declined to speak to the press, but promised the Police will release findings on the incident.

Meanwhile, Madam Bendu Kafia, a local trader at the Paynesville Redlight General Market notes that the victim used to sell cold water in the area, adding that she later stops seeing him for a protracted time until his remains were discovered Tuesday.

There have been many instances of mob violence, leading to death in several communities here without any arrest by the Police. Victims are mobbed to death on mere suspicions.

Liberia

Liberia - President Weah & Legislators Should Take Cue From Ghana's Addo

ADDO, in an unprecedented move this week announced the dismissal of his energy minister, Boakye Agyarko due to proposals… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.