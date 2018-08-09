Liberia: VP Taylor Allegedly Receiving Benefits Belonging to the Office of Bong County Senator

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliably learned that Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is still collecting gas coupons entitled to the position of Bong County Senator while at the same time receiving entitlements to the office of Vice President.

A Capitol Building said the Vice President has been signing for the coupons for the past six months.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Solomon Ware, when contacted by FrontPageAfrica could not confirm or deny the information.

Vice President Howard-Taylor served as Senator for Bong County from 2006 until she was elected Vice President on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change in the 2017 presidential elections.

According to the source, the Vice President's action has claimed the attention of members of the Senate, who are said to be awaiting the return of the Pro-Tempore to address the issue.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that ordinary Senators are entitled to 2,200 gallons of gasoline while those in leadership get 2,400 gallons.