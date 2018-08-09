Liberia: Rep. Koffa Wants Severe Punishment for Juror Misconduct

Monrovia — Representative Jonathan Fonati Koffa (District #2, Grand Kru County) has called for severe punishment for jurors guilty of misconduct and has recommended one-year imprisonment and ban from public service.

Speaking Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at program making the orientation of prospective jurors of the Supreme Court, the Grand Kru County lawmaker said, juror misconduct is the biggest blow to the judicial system. He cautioned jurors to be honest in their work, urging them to work towards making the court a place where people will feel justice, even if it is in favor or against them.

According to Representative Koffa, though no man was made a perfect human, people working as jurors should work to minimize the possibilities of juror misconduct.

Also speaking Chief Justice Francis Korkpor called on incoming jurors to be fair in their work because, according to him, the only one way to do things is to do it the right way.

He said, juror service is a constitutional program and is one of the programs that is close to his heart. He warned people who have applied for such job to take their work seriously.

"The decision that you make when you sit as a juror should be taken very seriously because you will be putting people away for life or making a decision that could take away their life earnings, or sending to life imprisonment or death by hanging," he said.

He informed incoming jurors of the huge task and enormous responsibility they could face as jurors. He asked them to dispense justice without fear or favor.