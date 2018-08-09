9 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Chinese Company to Invest in Solar Power Equipment

ADDIS ABAB- President Mulatu Teshome holds talks with Chinese Chairman of Chinese National Building Material Co. Ltd (CNBM) Song Zhiping about projects of investment in building materials and solar power equipment on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists yesterday Song told that the main discussions of the meeting were manufacture of building materials, prefabricated houses and solar power equipment among areas of investment, according to ENA and NNN.

He added that CNBM is interested to spend in the construction of rural houses and electricity generating facilities in Ethiopia's rural areas that do not have access to electricity.

President Mulatu also encouraged the company to invest in the construction of rural houses and utilization of solar energy which enables to alleviate electricity shortage in the rural areas, song said.

CNBM Co. Ltd, which is shareholder in Hansom Glass Factory in Ethiopia, is one of the largest building companies in the world.

