Ethiopia: China Grants Postgraduate Scholarship for 30 Ethiopians

ADDIS ABABA--The government of China announced that it has granted postgraduate scholarship to 30 students drawn from public universities.

Handing out credentials to the winners at a ceremony held on the premises of the embassy yesterday Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian said that every year the Chinese government grants 400 scholarship to Ethiopian students.

The Ambassador noted that human resource development is one of the pillars of cooperation with Ethiopia.

The scholarship winners would pursue their high learning education in the top Chinese universities in science and social science fields of studies which would be vital to nation's industrialization move.

State Minister of Education, Dr. Samuel Kifle said that China and Ethiopia have long standing relations which is being manifested in different forms of cooperation and support. This relations has gained momentum since recent years as the two sisterly countries have established a broader scope of bilateral relation and cooperation especially in the field of education.

He also said that the government of China is supporting the human resource development programme through long and short term capacity building schemes.

He said : " The government is grateful for the support the Chinese government has been providing which has immense contribution to our capacity building programmes."