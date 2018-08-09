9 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: China Grants Postgraduate Scholarship for 30 Ethiopians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Girmachew Gashaw

ADDIS ABABA--The government of China announced that it has granted postgraduate scholarship to 30 students drawn from public universities.

Handing out credentials to the winners at a ceremony held on the premises of the embassy yesterday Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian said that every year the Chinese government grants 400 scholarship to Ethiopian students.

The Ambassador noted that human resource development is one of the pillars of cooperation with Ethiopia.

The scholarship winners would pursue their high learning education in the top Chinese universities in science and social science fields of studies which would be vital to nation's industrialization move.

State Minister of Education, Dr. Samuel Kifle said that China and Ethiopia have long standing relations which is being manifested in different forms of cooperation and support. This relations has gained momentum since recent years as the two sisterly countries have established a broader scope of bilateral relation and cooperation especially in the field of education.

He also said that the government of China is supporting the human resource development programme through long and short term capacity building schemes.

He said : " The government is grateful for the support the Chinese government has been providing which has immense contribution to our capacity building programmes."

Ethiopia

Commission Condemns Jigjiga Violence

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that the recent violence in the country's Somali State has resulted in loss of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.