South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for Double Murder in Harare

In our pursuit to ensure that offenders are brought to book, members of the Harare Tracing Team worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects who were responsible for the gruesome death of two men in Makhaza on Sunday, 5 August 2018. The two victims, who were allegedly accused of a house breaking by a group of people in Emsindweni, were assaulted and set alight at about 15:00. The endeavours of detectives assigned to the case led them to six suspects last night during a tracing operation. More suspects who have been identified, managed to evade an arrest last night, and are being sought. The arrested six suspects, a 43-year-old female and five males aged between 24 and 43 are due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once they have been charged. The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt Gen KE Jula issued a stern warning to community members, that SAPS will not allow them to take the law into their own hands and said that crime cannot be addressed by committing another crime.

