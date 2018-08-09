9 August 2018

Western Sahara: The Frente Polisario is Ready and Willing to Engage in the Negotiation Process as Called for by the Security Council

New York — Today, Personal Envoy for Western Sahara Mr. Horst Köhler briefed the UN Security Council on his recent visit to the region and the next steps he intends to take. Taking note of the briefing, the Frente POLISARIO reiterates its commitment to cooperate fully with the Personal Envoy in the framework of the UN political process, and stands ready to engage in the negotiation process, as called for by the Security Council.

The Frente POLISARIO is encouraged by the Personal Envoy’s efforts since he assumed office and urges the UN and in particular the Security Council members to fulfill their responsibility in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and in full respect for the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and independence.

“The Frente POLISARIO remains encouraged by, and supportive of, the efforts of Personal Envoy Köhler to relaunch the long-stalled UN peace process,” said Sidi Omar, the Frente POLISARIO’s representative at the United Nations. “The people of Western Sahara, who still endure the horrors of the Moroccan occupation of their land, have waited patiently for too long to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence. The Frente POLISARIO stands ready and willing to come to the negotiating table to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict of Western Sahara, which ensures the inalienable rights of our people.”

