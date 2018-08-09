9 August 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fire Leaves Scores Homeless in East London

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Gilili

Fire destroyed over 20 shacks in Duncan Village, East London, on Wednesday afternoon, leaving scores of people homeless in Site C. Residents tried to combat the fire using water buckets, but the flames were too high.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, residents say they know in which shack it started. The owner was at work. By the time firefighters arrived the damage had been done.

"I lost everything in this fire - my ID, clothing and all the food I had bought for his month ... I don't even know where I will sleep," said Thobeka Mafanya.

"This fire happened as we are waiting for housing to be provided for us. We already have site numbers in Chicken Farm, and a promise to move us has been made several times by the City," said one of the fire victims.

"We do not want any bungalows or temporary structures. We want to be moved straight into our houses. Almost all of us here have site numbers. A solution must be made this week," said a resident.

Ward 7 councillor Clara Morollong-Yekiso said the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality would provide disaster relief. "We are compiling a list of all the fire victims, the number of family members from each shack, and the damage caused," said Morollong-Yekiso. She said help should be provided from Thursday.

A hall next to her office would be made available for the fire victims in the meantime.

Morollong-Yekiso said the move to formal housing was being handled by the municipality. She said people should attend the community meetings to understand how far that process had gone.

South Africa

Govt Mulls Microbeads Ban After Gauteng Water Contaminated

The government has set up a task team to look at imposing a total ban on microbeads - the tiny plastic beads used in… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.