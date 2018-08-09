9 August 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Monrovia City Police Arrest 4 Persons for Illegally Disposing Dirt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvin Worzi

The Monrovia City Police has arrested four persons for illegally disposing dirt in the streets.

Illegal disposal of garbage violates city ordinance #1 section 10, which speaks against littering.

Johnson Flomo, age 29, Amie Kamara, age 31, Doris Suware, age 37, and Iken Achembing, age 32, were arrested early Monday morning and have been detained at the Monrovia City Police cell. They are residents of Benson, Clay streets and Sayetown respectively.

They have been fined US$50 each to be paid into the revenue coffers of the City Government.

Failure on their part to pay this amount, the City Government will have no other alternative but to take them to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution.

This, according to authorities of the Monrovia City Police, will serve as a deterrent for would-be violators.

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) says it is not taking the issue of illegal and indiscriminate waste disposal by residents lightly, and has deployed city police officers at every skip bucket location in Monrovia, to track those individuals who are in the constant habit of illegally disposing dirt.

This action comes barely after a 24-hour instruction by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, ordering the deployment of city police officers at waste collection points in Monrovia, in order to minimize illegal garbage disposal.

Liberia

"Each Senator Earns U.S. $10k Per Month" - Says VP Taylor

In a bid to win over Bong County voters in favor of her chosen candidate in the 2018 senatorial by-elections, Josiah… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.