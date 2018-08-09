Liberia: Monrovia City Police Arrest 4 Persons for Illegally Disposing Dirt

The Monrovia City Police has arrested four persons for illegally disposing dirt in the streets.

Illegal disposal of garbage violates city ordinance #1 section 10, which speaks against littering.

Johnson Flomo, age 29, Amie Kamara, age 31, Doris Suware, age 37, and Iken Achembing, age 32, were arrested early Monday morning and have been detained at the Monrovia City Police cell. They are residents of Benson, Clay streets and Sayetown respectively.

They have been fined US$50 each to be paid into the revenue coffers of the City Government.

Failure on their part to pay this amount, the City Government will have no other alternative but to take them to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution.

This, according to authorities of the Monrovia City Police, will serve as a deterrent for would-be violators.

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) says it is not taking the issue of illegal and indiscriminate waste disposal by residents lightly, and has deployed city police officers at every skip bucket location in Monrovia, to track those individuals who are in the constant habit of illegally disposing dirt.

This action comes barely after a 24-hour instruction by Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, ordering the deployment of city police officers at waste collection points in Monrovia, in order to minimize illegal garbage disposal.