Liberia: "I'm Going to the Supreme Court With My Own Style"

Senator Joseph N. Nagbe of Sinoe has said if confirmed by the Senate as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, he will exhibit his own worth and style to dispense justice that will maintain peace and security in the country at all times .

Sen. Nagbe, 59, also a counselor-at-law, has been nominated as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, replacing retired Justice Philip A. Z. Banks. Nagbe's appointment was made public on Tuesday, August 8, following nearly a month of speculation that he had been tipped to succeed Justice Banks.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to President George Weah for his preferment as an Associate Justice. He spoke of being highly experienced, educated and qualified for the post.

He told journalists yesterday in his Capitol Building office that his 'style' to dispense justice would include consultation with the full Bench and Judges at the subordinate courts to develop a mechanism that will reduce or curtail the overcrowding of cases on the docket.

He also suggests, that if reasonable and plausible, a Regional Appellate Court could be established to curtail every case going to the Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court's task is to determine whether or not, the law was applied correctly in the trial court.

The Nagbe Nomination

The Senator made the statement when news broke yesterday that President George Weah has nominated him as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, replacing retired Justice Philip A. Z. Banks.

The nomination of Cllr. Nagbe as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court is subject to confirmation by the Senate, a release from the President's office said.

Cllr. Nagbe is the proprietor and managing partner of the Nagbe and Associates' Law Firm.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Language Arts, and a Law (LLB) degree from the University of Liberia.

Nagbe became attorney-at-law, but was admitted as a Counselor-at-law in 1998.

Besides working as an attorney-at-law, and then counselor-at-law, he was also working in the Legislature as a senator elected by the people of Sinoe County.

He began working with the Legislature in 1987, as a research officer, and later established the research department in the Legislature, after which he became the first director.

In 2003, Cllr. Nagbe was elected as Representative for Sinoe County during the National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA). Two years later (2005), he was elected as Senator for the county.

He served in leadership positions in the Senate, including Chairman on Judiciary, Claims, Petitions and Human Rights for eight years, Co-chairman on Foreign Affairs and Lands, Mines and Energy, and member on other statutory and Ad Hoc committees.

He also worked for the Monrovia Breweries Incorporated as deputy industrial relations manager, a position he held up to his election in 2003.

According to reports, the nomination of Sen. Nagbe has already been communicated to members of the Senate, and if confirmed, it means there would be two by-elections again in the country - in Montserrado County District #13 and Sinoe County, where the electorates will be searching for the replacement Senator-elect, Saah Joseph and Senator Nagbe.