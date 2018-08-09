9 August 2018

Gambia: Minister Urges GFF, NSC to End Grievances

By Momodou Jawo

The minister of Youth and Sports, Hadrammeh Sidibeh, has called on the The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and the National Sports Council (NSC) to end their grievances for the interest of football development in the country.

Mr. Sidibeh, who met both parties yesterday, assured that the meeting will continue today so that they can have good progress. "We have to try and achieve what we want in our football. They have to try and compromise as family as the country is too small," the minster advised.

"If you hit somebody, it affects others. They have to throw up their grievances and we settle. Even after election, I will call a congress so that reconciliation will continue."

"If we are not consistent in the tournament, then we will never achieve our objectives. I want to make sure that peace prevails because without that, we cannot achieve anything," the minister added.

The minister has confirmed that the suspension of GFF top officials has been revoked.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the National Sports Council, Borri Darboe, is still defiant, saying the suspension of the GFF top officials stands.

"I know the Sports Council did not revoke the suspension and if the minister said we revoked it, well you can ask him and besides, we did not receive any letter from the ministry."

