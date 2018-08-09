9 August 2018

Ghana: Timber Jack Operator Killed By Felled Tree

By Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho

A 43-year-old timber jack operator, Alfred Dzah, who was supervising two apprentices to fell a tree with a chainsaw, at Tokokoe-Adanga, in the Ho municipality, died when the tree fell on him on Monday.

A source close to the police told the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday that the two apprentices rescued their injured master from beneath the tree, and sent him to the Volta Regional Hospital, in Ho, but he was pronounced dead shortly.

The body is awaiting autopsy at the hospital, and the apprentices, Kofi Mensah, 31, and Wisdom Hamenu, 32, were arrested and placed in police custody soon after the assembly member for the area Mr. Ben Boankra, reported the incident to the police.

According to the police source, initial investigations into the matter suggested that the incident was accidental and not premeditated.

At the time of filing this report, the source indicated that the tree fell faster than they expected, and the police were considering granting the suspects bail.

