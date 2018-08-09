Ghana: Campaign to Change Mindsets About Tvet Needed ... . Pro Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University

9 August 2018

The lack of credible data on unemployment in the country poses a serious threat to efforts aimed at addressing the situation, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University (HTU), Dr Ben Q. Honyenuga has said.

He said despite reforms to re-orient the structure and the content of education based on careful assessment of changing conditions and needs of the nation, the educational system still lays too much emphasis on reading and writing at the expense of skills training and development.

Dr Honyenuga was speaking the fifth graduation ceremony of the Community Development Vocational and Technical Institute, Ho last week.

"Go to any of our Senior High Schools and you notice the imbalance as some of the institutions have only stream of students pursuing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) related programmes.

"Even where the educational system attempts to provide room for TVET, parents and guardians put pressure on their wards to pursue certain professions only", he stated.

On the way forward the HTU Pro-Vice Chancellor insisted that once the country had identified TVET as the strategy to curb unemployment in Ghana, there was the need for a vigorous campaign to change mindsets about TVET.

Earlier, Madam Perfect Aku Fiakwadzo, principal of the institute revealed that since 1965, the school which known as Women Training Institute had trained thousands of women in various fields of vocational education and training.

The name of the institute was later changed to Community Development and Vocational and Technical Institute to enable it to enroll males as well, she explained.

The principal said that the institute which now had an enrolment of 171 did not have constant supply of water and an official means of transport and that situation was not helping its smooth running.

Madam Fiakwadzo appealed to stakeholders to help to provide the school with a perimeter fence to it to be more secures, as encroachers were farming on the school's plot.

