9 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 3 More Courts in Ashanti Region to Practise Adr

Tagged:

Related Topics

/

The Judicial Service is planning to introduce Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in three more courts in the Ashanti Region.

They are the Juaso Circuit Court, Agona District Court and Manso-Nkwanta District Court, bringing the total number of courts in the region practising ADR to 18.

Courts in the region, already practising ADR are Akomadan District Court, Offinso Circuit Court, Nkawie Circuit Court, Tepa Circuit Court, Mamponteng District Court and Mampong District Court.

The rest are Juaben Circuit Court, Ejisu District Court, Kuntanase District Court, Obuasi Circuit Court, Obuasi District Court, Bekwai District Court, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court, Kumasi District Court and Asokwa District Court.

Mrs. Rita Oppong-Twumasi, Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the ADR, disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after an interview to recruit mediators to man the ADR at Juaso.

She said the programme, which started in 2010, had proven to be a reliable partner to the traditional justice delivery system and must be embraced by all.

Mrs. Oppong-Twumasi urged people whose cases were pending before the courts, to apply for the use of ADR for amicable settlement.

The ADR programme, being funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), is a system where cases are resolved through court-connected mediation.

Under the system, judges refer cases to ADR with the consent of the parties involved for amicable resolution.

Mediators after resolving the matter, submit settlement agreement signed by both parties to the judge. - GNA

Ghana

Liberia - President Weah & Legislators Should Take Cue From Ghana's Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an unprecedented move this week announced the dismissal of his energy minister,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.