Ghana: Embrace Double Track System - Caci Chair Urges Ghanaians

Apostle Dr Amoani speaking at the convention,,

Apostle Dr. Stephen Ntow Amoani, Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has called on Ghanaians to embrace the government's double track system to enable the free Senior High School (SHS) programme to succeed.

He said though there were infrastructural challenges, the double track system should be embraced by all in order to admit the large number of students who would enter the SHS in September this year, emphasising that it was a good policy that would afford every child education.

Apostle Amoani made the call at the closing of this year's one weeklong International Prophetic Convention (Tarry Camp) of the church at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Sunday.

The Prophetic Convention which takes place every two years is one of the major prayer festivals of the church, intended to thank the Almighty God for His faithfulness, providence and protection over the church and the nation throughout the years.

The theme for the conference was, 'Experiencing the fullness of God' and was attended by about 25,000 members of the church from the southern sector of the country namely Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Volta regions. It attracted the clergy, elders and deacons and women leaders among others.

Commending the government for giving back to the society through the free SHS policy, Apostle Amoani indicated that, education was the bedrock for any successful and vibrant country.

He urged Ghanaians to rise and be committed to their civic responsibilities by being punctual at their workplace, using their working time productively and avoiding bribery and corruption, so that the government would have the needed financial resources to execute its policy interventions.

Apostle Amoani said that his call to support the government in the execution of its policies hinges on the fact that those policies have the ability to create job opportunities for the youth, therefore reducing unemployment and other social vices such as armed robbery and drug abuse, which had consumed the youth of the country.

Apostle Amoani said the purpose of the conference was to build the capacity of the members so that wherever they find themselves, they would function effectively.

He urged the clergy to use the pulpit to teach the word of God to transform the lives of the congregation, adding that "every believer have to experience the fullness of God for them to realise their potentials to contribute their quota to the effective development of the country and the church".

"As Christians, we should be able to play the role for the development of our country, exhibiting faithfulness and loyalty to execute policies that have been put in place by the government, so that Ghana will develop to the level that was expected," he stated.

Apostle Amoani admonished the security services, especially the Ghana Police Service, to act professionally when performing their duties, saying that, "shoot-to-kill and any kind of assault should never be the first option in managing any security situation".

Apostle Amoani charged the church to continue to intercede for the country, so that God would shower his blessings on the nation, and all the interventions and policies of the government to flourish and be successful.