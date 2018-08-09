Ghana: Bodybuilding - Maiden Mr Gh Flex Championship Sept 1

/

Arnold Aryee

The first edition of the Mr GH Flex Bodybuilding Championship is set to come off on Saturday, September 1, at the Multipurpose Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will form part of activities to mark this year's Homowo festivities of the chiefs and people of Osu and assemble crack bodybuilders from across the country to compete for honours.

Athletes will participate in categories including lightweight, middleweight, heavy weights and men physique pose.

Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Fitness Palace, organisers of the event, Mr Arnold Anane Aryee told the Times Sports that the overall winner will win a glittering trophy, certificate and a cash prize of GH¢5,000, while winners at the categories pocket GH¢1,500, GH¢1,000 and GH¢500 in the top three positions respectively.

He announced a special Masters Category event for bodybuilders over the age of 40.

That will see the former bodybuilding kingpins including Sabato, Paa Tee, Mustapha Richardson (Captain) Yaw Adofo King, Sam Addo, Kofi Salia (Asaase), Yaw Azure (Sweat) and Arnold Aryee.

There would also be a weightlifting competition dubbed 'Mr Gh. Strongest Man' on the same day.

Participants would be drawn from the middleweight (0-85kg) and heavyweight (86kg and above) to take part in bench press, squat and dead-lift.

At stake is a winner's prize of GH¢2,000 with the first and second runners up walking away with GH¢1000 and GH¢500 each from the various categories.