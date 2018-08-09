9 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Bodybuilding - Maiden Mr Gh Flex Championship Sept 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raymond Ackumey

/

Arnold Aryee

The first edition of the Mr GH Flex Bodybuilding Championship is set to come off on Saturday, September 1, at the Multipurpose Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will form part of activities to mark this year's Homowo festivities of the chiefs and people of Osu and assemble crack bodybuilders from across the country to compete for honours.

Athletes will participate in categories including lightweight, middleweight, heavy weights and men physique pose.

Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Fitness Palace, organisers of the event, Mr Arnold Anane Aryee told the Times Sports that the overall winner will win a glittering trophy, certificate and a cash prize of GH¢5,000, while winners at the categories pocket GH¢1,500, GH¢1,000 and GH¢500 in the top three positions respectively.

He announced a special Masters Category event for bodybuilders over the age of 40.

That will see the former bodybuilding kingpins including Sabato, Paa Tee, Mustapha Richardson (Captain) Yaw Adofo King, Sam Addo, Kofi Salia (Asaase), Yaw Azure (Sweat) and Arnold Aryee.

There would also be a weightlifting competition dubbed 'Mr Gh. Strongest Man' on the same day.

Participants would be drawn from the middleweight (0-85kg) and heavyweight (86kg and above) to take part in bench press, squat and dead-lift.

At stake is a winner's prize of GH¢2,000 with the first and second runners up walking away with GH¢1000 and GH¢500 each from the various categories.

Ghana

Liberia - President Weah & Legislators Should Take Cue From Ghana's Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an unprecedented move this week announced the dismissal of his energy minister,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.