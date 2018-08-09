Ghana: Ippr Demands More Action On Ameri Deal ... Agyarko's Deputies Must Also Go - Ies

/

From left to right Messrs Owuraku and Cudjoe and Dr Anta

The Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), has called on the President to sanction all individuals who played various roles in the negotiation of the AMERI Novation Agreement.

"IPPR believes that the former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko could not have acted alone in this whole renegotiation deal with AMERI hence the call on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to use only Mr Agyarko as a scapegoat but to make sure that all government appointees who played a role in the botched AMERI deal be made to face the consequences.

A statement signed and issued by Eugene Bawelle, Executive Director of the Institute, said all other officials from the Ministries to the Presidency found culpable in the embarrassing renegotiated deal should be dealt with appropriately and there should be no effort to shield officials including appointees.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES), an energy think tank, has stated that the President must sack all three deputies of former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, over the failed AMERI power renegotiation agreement.

Executive Director of the Institute, Kwasi Anamua Sakyi, said in a statement that it could not be the case that Mr Agyarko acted alone in the controversial novation and amendment of the AMERI agreement that led to his sacking.

"It is common knowledge that the Energy Minister, Mr. Agyarko doesn't work alone, in addition to his three deputies, worked with a seven-member committee comprised of representatives from the Public Utilities Regulation Commission (PURC), Ministry of Finance, Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Attorney-General, who recommended the Novation Amendment Agreement to the minister who, in turn, forwarded same to the President.

"IES calls on the President to sack all the three deputy ministers of energy, namely, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta (in charge of Petroleum), William Owuraku Aidoo (in charge of Power), and Joseph Cudjoe (in charge of Finance and Infrastructure).

In its statement IPPR stressed that "we particularly call attention to public interest questions such as who were the other government officials who renegotiated the AMERI deal, how exactly was the President misled and was there any financial loss in renegotiating the deal.

"How much cost did the state incur on government officials during the renegotiation process? With the huge financial commitment involved in the renegotiated deal, why did the President not consult his cabinet or Economic Management Team before giving the executive approval?

"On what basis did the President give such executive approval to the deal? Is it still the belief of the Akufo-Addo-led administration that the AMERI deal was overpriced by $150 million?

"IPPR is warning AMERI is likely to fall back on the standby Letter of Credit in a few months if the government delays any further in paying its outstanding debt of $82,660,560.00 to AMERI.

"This can have dire consequences on the power supply situation and a possible return to load shedding popularly called dumsor," the statement said. -ghanaweb.com/myjoyonline.com