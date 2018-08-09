Ghana: President Launches National Public Sector Reform Strategy 2018 - 2023

/

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday launched the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS 2018-2023) aimed at reforming the country's public sector to improve its service delivery to the public.

At the launch, held in Accra, the President said the new strategy would lead to the creation of a new public service that was fit for purpose and would guarantee the delivery of high quality services for the Ghanaian people and the private sector.

When Ghana attained independence in 1957, the President said the public sector at that time was an envy to many countries in the region

"It has, over the years, contributed its quota to our development and progress. In spite of its modest achievements, the Ghanaian people, in recent years, have expressed dissatisfaction with the systems of service delivery in the public sector."

"Whether it is about absenteeism or lateness, incompetence or corruption, the public sector is, today, unhappily, not seen in good light," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said although governments in the past had made efforts to reform the public sector, not much had been achieved and indicated that the 2018 to 2023 NSPRS would modernise the current structures, systems, processes and internal management functions of the public sector to support government's development priorities.

"It will also help create the conditions necessary for the private sector to thrive, and, thereby, create employment opportunities for the youth, all within the context of our overall vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid," he said

One of the major goals of the reform, he said would be to strengthen the human resource capacity of the public sector to improve its delivery.

He noted that the public sector training institutions would be resourced to help develop the required skills and knowledge needed for the delivery of modern services.

"The process will also enhance the ethical foundation of the public sector and, in addition, introduce change management initiatives to deal with apathy, resistance and reform fatigue, which have been the bane of previous attempts at reform," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said there was going to be a systematic review of public sector compensation in its entirety, with the institution of a suitable performance-based reward system to help guarantee increased productivity.

"The review will pursue opportunities for upgrading office space, and provide the necessary tools and equipment to improve the work environment within the Service. Additionally, a central assets and inventory check system to take stock of all physical assets in the public service will be established. Furthermore, a culture of maintenance of public assets and property must be revived and adhered to."

"An efficient public service will help realise our vision of a self-reliant, prosperous Ghana. It should serve as the impetus for re-shaping our country and charting a new path of growth and development in freedom, which will help deliver a dignified, prosperous standard of life to the Ghanaian people," he said