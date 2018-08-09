9 August 2018

Ghana Out of U-20 Wwc ... After 4-0 Loss to the Netherlands

Netherlands v Ghana: Group A - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018

The Netherlands moved to within touching distance of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (WWC) France 2018 quarter-finals after earning a 4-0 win over Ghana to maintain their 100 per cent start in Group A.

While the West Africans started brightly, it did not take long for the Netherlands to get into gear. Two spurned chances could have rocked their confidence, but they did not have to dwell on them long, going ahead on 21 minutes.

Three goals in 11 minutes put them in complete control, with Aniek Nouwen's downward header at the back post getting the debutants rolling on the back of their slender win over New Zealand.

Having netted in their opener, Fenna Kalma made no mistake when put through by Victoria Pelova, before converting superbly a well taken volley to see her move joint-top of the scoring charts.

The pace dropped after the break, with the Netherlands sitting comfortably, but Pelova and Kalma switched roles as the duo exchanged passes before the former stroked home to add some gloss to the Oranje's victory.

Ghana needs a favour from New Zealand against hosts France to keep their hopes of progression alive.

