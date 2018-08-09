9 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Lizzy FC, Greengen FC End Euro Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nana Bentsi Oduro

/

The Lizzy and GreenGen football clubs on Tuesday returned home after a successful tour of Europe.

Lizzy FC featured at the U-12 and U-16 levels whiles GreenGen FC featured at the U-19 level.

The teams left Ghana on July 5 to participate in various youth tournaments across Europe.

They featured in the Paris World Cup hosted in France as well as the Gothia Cup in Sweden with the U-12 and U-14 sides emerged winners of both tournaments.

In Sweden, the club was adjudged the best club of 2018 ahead of 1,700 other youth sides that participated in the tourney.

Abdul Abubakari and Vadze Mawuli were declared the Most Valuable Players (MVP) in the U-12 and U-14 categories respectively.

The U-19 side participated in the DANA Cup in Denmark and the Norway Cup played in Norway and won silver in both tournaments.

In all, the teams returned home with seven trophies in three tournaments and won two MVPs.

Speaking on arrival, Technical Director of the contingent, Nana Kwaku Agemang praised the lads on their achievement, attributing the success to hard work, commitment and discipline.

He said a lot of the European clubs, especially the ones based in Norway have expressed interest in the players and will soon begin trials with the interested teams.

Captain of the U-19 side, Sefa Boakye expressed the team's delight at the successes chalked on the tour, saying that 'the experience and exposure gained are monumental for their infant careers.'

Ghana

Liberia - President Weah & Legislators Should Take Cue From Ghana's Addo

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an unprecedented move this week announced the dismissal of his energy minister,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.