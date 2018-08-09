Ghana: Lizzy FC, Greengen FC End Euro Tour

/

The Lizzy and GreenGen football clubs on Tuesday returned home after a successful tour of Europe.

Lizzy FC featured at the U-12 and U-16 levels whiles GreenGen FC featured at the U-19 level.

The teams left Ghana on July 5 to participate in various youth tournaments across Europe.

They featured in the Paris World Cup hosted in France as well as the Gothia Cup in Sweden with the U-12 and U-14 sides emerged winners of both tournaments.

In Sweden, the club was adjudged the best club of 2018 ahead of 1,700 other youth sides that participated in the tourney.

Abdul Abubakari and Vadze Mawuli were declared the Most Valuable Players (MVP) in the U-12 and U-14 categories respectively.

The U-19 side participated in the DANA Cup in Denmark and the Norway Cup played in Norway and won silver in both tournaments.

In all, the teams returned home with seven trophies in three tournaments and won two MVPs.

Speaking on arrival, Technical Director of the contingent, Nana Kwaku Agemang praised the lads on their achievement, attributing the success to hard work, commitment and discipline.

He said a lot of the European clubs, especially the ones based in Norway have expressed interest in the players and will soon begin trials with the interested teams.

Captain of the U-19 side, Sefa Boakye expressed the team's delight at the successes chalked on the tour, saying that 'the experience and exposure gained are monumental for their infant careers.'