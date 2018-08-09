Ghana: Mahama - Divergent Views From NDC Show Democratic Maturity

/

Former President Mahama

Former President John Mahama has disassociated himself from comments by a group calling itself Social Democratic Forum, which claims to be affiliated to him.

It recently accused former President John Rawlings, Togbe Afede XIV and some top senior members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of conspiring to derail any attempt by Mr Mahama to lead the party as the presidential candidate ahead of elections in 2020.

Special Aide to former President Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has said in a statement that the comments do not reflect the views of the former President.

"The Office of former President Mahama has noted with concern a statement from a group calling itself the Social Democratic Forum, which contains unacceptable tribal undertones.

"The said group is unknown to the office and indeed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and we condemn the tribal undertones of the statement and rejects its content entirely.

"We condemn the tribal undertones of the group's statement and reject its content entirely and the former President does not view the divergent views from the senior members of the party as inimical but rather a demonstration of the maturity of the NDC's democratic internal arrangement.

"We urge the public to disregard any suggestions that the statement made represent his views," it said. -myjoyonline.com