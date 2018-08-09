Liberia/Cote d'Ivoire: Drogba Extols Pres. Weah for Invite

Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba has appreciated President George Weah for inviting him to Liberia during the climaxing of the country's 171st Independence Day celebration on July 26 this year.

In a tweet on his official twitter page, Drogba expressed delight over his visit and wished his fellow football legend, Weah, all the best as he leads the country.

"Thank you Mr. President for hosting me in your beautiful country. Happy to have seen my big brother, I am always going to be impressed by his humility, compassion and desire to succeed for his people. All the very best Mister Georges," Drogba tweeted.

During his visitation in Liberia, Drogba graced a ceremonial soccer match, dubbed "Weah All Stars" at the Barclay Training Center Military Barracks. The game was in commemoration and continuation of the 171st Independence Day celebration.

Thank you Mr. President @GeorgeWeahOff for hosting me in your beautiful country. Happy to have seen my Big brother, I'm always gonna be impressed by his humility, compassion and desire to succeed for his People

All the very best Mister Georges 🇱🇷 pic.twitter.com/XMGtIDhoed.

-- Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) July 29, 2018.

It was from there that he headed to the commercial hub of Paynesville to form part of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Coca-Cola Factory to ELWA junction road construction.

His presence in Liberia was a moment many real sports lovers would never want to miss. Thousands of Liberians and supporters of the Chelsea football club got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to physically behold and feel the presence of a man whose wonders on the pitches of Europe and spectacular goals are still vividly ingrained in their memories.