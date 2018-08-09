Liberia: Former First Lady Nettie Blah Wants Security Protection

Madam Nettie Z. Blah, former First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, recently called on the government of President George Weah to provide security guards at her residence in Paynesville, a suburb of Monrovia.

Madam Blah is the widow of late former President Moses Z. Blah, who served as Vice President of Liberia under then President Charles Taylor, and became the 23rd President of Liberia on August 11, 2003, following Taylor's resignation.

Madam Blah said she previously begged the offices of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for security as former First Lady, but the government refused to adhere to her appeal.

She informed the Daily Observer that since her husband's death, she has been looked down upon by government and that she wants the state to ensure that she is protected by providing her with security guards.

The former First Lady then called on the CDC-led government to provide security and other incentives to enable her children go to school without experiencing the hardship involved in boarding a van.

Madam Blah predicted that Liberia's present leadership will go through a successful term, because the country's solution is in the hands of the Almighty God, who directed the citizens through the polls to elect leaders that will impartially conduct the affairs of the country.

She said the country's present leaders should not look at the mistakes of President Sirleaf but her developmental activities over the 12 years, which was characterized by tolerance.

She said Liberia has just started receiving its blessing from the Lord; therefore, the country needs patriots to develop, because the country's development is in the hands of God Almighty.

Madam Blah called on Liberians to do away with violence and follow the footstep of Jesus Christ, who was the greatest man that ever lived on earth.