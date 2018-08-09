9 August 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Grand Bassa to Get Eye Health Center

By David A. Yates

The New Sight Eye Center (NSEC) and the Government of Liberia (GoL) through the Ministry of Health (MoH) have finalized the working of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed to establish a comprehensive eye center in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

NSEC's executive director, Robert F. Dolo, said the center will serve additional two counties, including Margibi and River Cess.

Dolo said the project will be 100 percent funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

"To enhance the provision of quality surgical care for our patients, we have added admission wards, and recovery units to our current existing program, which will be functional in 2019.

"NSEC enhances its role locally and nationally as a responsive eye health care institution, and thus consolidate its position as one of the leading eye care centers in the country," Dolo said.

He explained further that his institution's rural eye health component continues to benefit over 100 patients each month, some of whom are located in the rural parts of the country.

Mr. Dolo said: "Our routine free eye screening and free surgical services is done annually in August as part of our anniversary. It was also achieved this year wherein we provided free eye screening to 925 clients, 74 of them being the proud beneficiaries of our surgical services."

With this value of equity, Mr. Dolo said integrity and togetherness remain the hallmark of NSEC, and they will continue to work towards achieving its goals.

He promised that his entity will continue to provide high standard eye healthcare to Liberians that will eliminate preventable blindness by reaching the eye healthcare to the "door-step" of those living in rural Liberia.

Dolo added, "We are working very hard by deploying all strategies to ensure that five years from now, no child and adult go needlessly blind, and we will provide specialist care, which will reduce the cost of traveling outside the country to seek advanced treatment for the eye.

"I am looking forward to the government for a long-term sustainability of this program," Dolo declared.

Read the original article on Observer.

