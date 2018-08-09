9 August 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Southern Africa: SADC Summit Underway

By Sakeus Iikela

THE 38th ordinary summit of the heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) started at a hotel in Windhoek today.

The summit kicked off this morning with the handing over of the SADC standing committee of senior officials' chairpersonship from the outgoing South African director general for the department of international relations and cooperation of South Africa to the incoming chairperson, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the permanent secretary of the Namibian international relations ministry.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob will assume chairmanship of SADC, taking over from his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. The summit is taking place under the theme "Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development".

