9 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kibara's Appointment to NGO Board Contested in Court

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The appointment of Gichira Kibara as Chairman of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Coordination Board has been contested in court.

Ronald Barasa has challenged Kibara's selection and that of four board members claiming it was unlawful.

Under a certificate of urgency, he argued that Kibara's appointment was made with the sole intention to defeat justice and should not be allowed to stand.

He has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi of failing to operationalise the Public Benefits Organisation Act under which the appointments ought to be made.

He argued that failure to implement the PBO Act denies the public a fair process of recruitment, which includes public participation.

