Somalia Backs Saudi Arabia in Canada Diplomatic Row

Somalia's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday issued a statement to support Saudi Arabia in the diplomatic row between the Gulf state and Canada.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia makes clear that it supports its brotherly Saudi Arabia's decision against Foreign interference in its internal affairs," the statement said partly.

So far, the following Arab countries have announced they stand with Saudi Arabia against Canada: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Comoros, Djibouti, Palestine, Oman, Mauritania, Sudan.

Anger between the two countries erupted last week when Canadian officials urged Riyadh to "immediately release" women's rights activists Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah.

In a sign of its rage, Saudi Arabia has already expelled the Canadian ambassador, frozen trade and investment between Riyadh and Ottawa and halted flights to and from Canada.

Saudi rulers have also stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada and are coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients currently receiving care in Canadian hospitals to be moved outside of the country.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that "Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women's rights are human rights."

Somalia has in the past chose neutral stance in international matters as was in the Qatar crisis.

Both Canada and Saudi Arabia have been Somalia's development partners.