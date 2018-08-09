9 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Egypt Court Sentences 45 to Death Over Deadly Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

An Egyptian criminal court sentenced on Wednesday 45 people to death over killing three people in an armed fight in the coastal province of Alexandria.

Four of them have been in custody while the other 41 were sentenced in absentia, according to official MENA news agency.

The case dates back to 2012 when a massive fight erupted between two big families in which knives, guns and Molotov cocktails were used, leaving three dead.

The verdict is not final and still appealable.

Armed fights have been on the rise in Egypt over the past decades because of prevailing unlicensed guns and melee weapons mostly in slums and impoverished and remote areas.

Earlier this week, three people were killed in a gunfight between two families over a piece of land in the New Valley Province in southwestern Egypt.

Egypt

Record-Breaking Keeper El Hadary Retires at 45

Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has retired from international duty aged 45, after breaking the record for… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.